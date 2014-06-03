FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Standard Chartered prices 900 mln STG 2034 bond
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Standard Chartered prices 900 mln STG 2034 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Standard Chartered PLC

Issue Amount 900 million sterling

Maturity Date June 6, 2034

Coupon 5.125 pct

Issue price 98.46

Reoffer price 98.46

Yield 5.184 pct

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct June 2032 UKT

Payment Date June 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Lloyds and Standard

Chartered Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1075419694

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

