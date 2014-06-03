New Issue-Standard Chartered prices 900 mln STG 2034 bond

June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Standard Chartered PLC
Issue Amount 900 million sterling
Maturity Date June 6, 2034
Coupon 5.125 pct
Issue price 98.46
Reoffer price 98.46
Yield 5.184 pct
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct June 2032 UKT
Payment Date June 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Lloyds and Standard
Chartered Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
