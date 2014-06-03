New Issue-IFC prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date July 16, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.519
Reoffer price 99.519
Yield 1.371 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps
Payment Date June 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
