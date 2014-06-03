New Issue- FMO prices $500 mln 2017 FRN

June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij

Voor Ontwikkelingslanden NV (FMO)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 12, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 16bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 16bp

Payment Date June 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, HSBC & JPMorgan

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1075175619

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)