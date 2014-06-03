New Issue- FMO prices $500 mln 2017 FRN

June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij
Voor Ontwikkelingslanden NV (FMO)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date June 12, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 16bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 16bp
Payment Date June 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, HSBC & JPMorgan
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
