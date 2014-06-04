India's top court again rejects bail plea by Sahara chief

NEW DELHI, June 4 (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday once again rejected a bail plea by the chief of the Sahara conglomerate, who has been held in jail for three months over his group’s failure to repay investors in outlawed bonds.

Sahara Chairman Subrata Roy has been held in a Delhi jail since March 4 after failing to appear at a contempt hearing in a long-running legal battle between his group and the Indian capital markets regulator.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered Sahara, whose assets include the landmark Plaza hotel in New York and Grosvenor House in London, to deposit an initial 100 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) to secure Roy’s release on bail. Sahara’s proposals for instalment payments had earlier been rejected by the court.

On Wednesday, the court allowed Sahara to sell nine of its real estate assets in India to raise part of the money, but sought more information on the three overseas hotels the group had offered to sell. ($1=59.3575 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)