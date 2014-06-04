FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Kommunekredit prices A$100 mln 2026 bond
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Kommunekredit prices A$100 mln 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date June 04, 2026

Coupon 4.74 pct

Reoffer price 100.135

Yield 4.725 pct

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ASW

Payment Date June 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
