New Issue-Kommunekredit prices A$100 mln 2026 bond

June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunekredit
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date June 04, 2026
Coupon 4.74 pct
Reoffer price 100.135
Yield 4.725 pct
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ASW
Payment Date June 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
