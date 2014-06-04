New Issue-Kommunekredit prices A$100 mln 2026 bond

June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date June 04, 2026

Coupon 4.74 pct

Reoffer price 100.135

Yield 4.725 pct

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ASW

Payment Date June 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

