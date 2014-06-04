New Issue- LB Saar prices 50 mln euro 2024 FRN

June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landesbank Saar (LB Saar)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date June 11, 2024

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 40bp

Issue price 99.81

Reoffer price 99.81

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 42bp

Payment Date June 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SaarLB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing FFT

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000SLB5789

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)