New Issue- CDC prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse Des Depots Et Consignations

(CDC)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date June 12, 2017

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.691

Reoffer price 99.691

Yield 1.6 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date June 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC & RBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN FR0011964865

