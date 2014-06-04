New Issue- BBVA prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

(BBVA)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 12, 2024

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.355

Yield 2.323 pct

Spread 73 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 95.8bp

Over the 1.75 pct 2024 DBR

Payment Date June 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank

& Natixis

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

