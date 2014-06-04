New Issue-YBS prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Yorkshire Building Society (YBS)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 11, 2021
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.25
Reoffer yield 1.363 pct
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61.6bp
Over the 2.5 pct Due 2021 DBR
Payment Date June 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske, DZ Bank, JP Morgan & Natixis
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
