New Issue-Daimler prices 250 mln stg 2020 bond

June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Daimler AG L3N0OL2XK
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 04, 2020
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.272
Yield 2.856 pct
Spread 83 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilts
Payment Date June 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & JPM
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
