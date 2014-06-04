New Issue-Brambles prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Brambles Finance Ltd
Guarantor Brambles Ltd, Brambles Finance Plc & Brambles USA Inc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 12, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 98.915
Reoffer price 98.915
Yield 2.499 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & JP Morgan
Ratings Baa1(Moody‘s)
Listing SP
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)