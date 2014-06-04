FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Brambles prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond
June 4, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Brambles prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Brambles Finance Ltd

Guarantor Brambles Ltd, Brambles Finance Plc & Brambles USA Inc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 12, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 98.915

Reoffer price 98.915

Yield 2.499 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & JP Morgan

Ratings Baa1(Moody‘s)

Listing SP

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1028952312

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
