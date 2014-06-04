FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Air France prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Air France prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Air France-KLM

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date June 18, 2021

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.25

Yield 4.0 pct

Spread 284 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 314bp

Over the July 2021 DBR

Payment Date June 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ING, NATIXIS & Societe Generale CIB

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011965177

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

