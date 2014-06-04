New Issue- Bank of Ireland prices 750 mln euro 2024 bond

June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 11, 2024

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.612

Spread 355 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 386.2bp

Over the 0.50 pct 2019 OBL

Payment Date June 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Davy, Morgan Stanley

& UBS

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Irish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1075963485

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)