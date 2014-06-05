New Issue-KEB prices $500 mln 2019 bond

June 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Korea Exchange Bank (KEB)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date June 12, 2019
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.404
Reoffer price 99.404
Yield 2.628 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date June 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Credit Agricole CIB, MIZ and KEB
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)