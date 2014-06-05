FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- International Bank of Azerbaijan prices $500 mln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2014 / 4:57 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- International Bank of Azerbaijan prices $500 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower International Bank of Azerbaijan

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 11, 2019

Coupon 5.625 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 5.625 pct

Payment Date June 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & JP Morgan

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s) &

BB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1076436218

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
