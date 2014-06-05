New Issue- International Bank of Azerbaijan prices $500 mln 2019 bond

June 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower International Bank of Azerbaijan

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 11, 2019

Coupon 5.625 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 5.625 pct

Payment Date June 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & JP Morgan

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s) &

BB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1076436218

