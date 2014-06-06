FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
June 6, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 12, 2024

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.0 pct

Payment Date June 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BLB2TV3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

