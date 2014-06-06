New Issue- Helaba prices 250 mln euro 2015 bond

June 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale

(Helaba)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date December 14, 2015

Coupon 0.365 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.365 pct

Payment Date June 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000HLB4JY8

