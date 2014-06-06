New Issue- Delta Lloyd prices 750 mln euro perp bond

June 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Delta Lloyd N.V.
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.492
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, Barclays (structuring advisor), BofA
Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and RBC CM
Ratings BBB- (S&P)
Listing Euronext Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch law
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
