New Issue-IFC adds 150 mln Brazilian Real to 2018 bond
#Market News
June 6, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-IFC adds 150 mln Brazilian Real to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Issue Amount 150 million Brazilian Real

Maturity Date April 17, 2018

Coupon 10.5 pct

Issue price 102.1

Issue Yield 9.798 pct

Payment Date June 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.225 pct (M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

The issue size will total 350 million Brazilian Real when fungible

ISIN XS1055095290

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
