New Issue- Kanton prices multi tranche deal

Aug 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Kanton Basel-Landschaft

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 30, 2022

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 101.035

Reoffer price 100.285

Yield 0.461 pct

Spread Minus 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 21bp

Over Govt

ISIN CH0252903684

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 30, 2027

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 101.073

Reoffer price 100.323

Yield 0.973 pct

Spread Minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 32bp

Over Govt

ISIN CH0252903726

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 29, 2034

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 101.429

Reoffer price 100.479

Yield 1.348 pct

Spread 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 38bp

Over Govt

ISIN CH0252903767

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS, ZKB & KBBL

Ratings AA+ (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

