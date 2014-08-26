FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two Chinese banks price 4 bln yuan of Formosa bonds - sources
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 26, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Two Chinese banks price 4 bln yuan of Formosa bonds - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Two Chinese banks priced a total 4 billion yuan ($650 million) worth of Formosa bonds in Taiwan via their Taipei branches, sources familiar with the deals said on Tuesday.

The renminbi-denominated bonds were issued by the local branches of Bank of China and China Construction Bank , the sources said.

According to two people familiar with the matter, Bank of China priced a total of 2 billion yuan of debt in three tranches. A two-year, 500 million yuan bond was priced at 3.25 percent; a five-year, 1 billion yuan bond was priced at 3.75 percent; and a seven-year 500 million yuan bond was priced at 4.0%.

China Construction Bank priced its 800 million yuan, three-year tranche at 3.35%; its 600 million yuan, five-year tranche at 3.75%; and its 600 million yuan, seven-year tranche at 4.0%, according to two other people familiar with the deal.

Officials reached at both banks declined to comment.

Taiwan began allowing Chinese banks to issue Formosa bonds last year. Domestic regulators hope to boost the renminbi bond market in Taiwan and encourage the development of Taiwan as an offshore renminbi center. (1 US dollar = 6.1522 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Miaojung Lin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.