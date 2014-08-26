New Issue- Kraftwerke adds 70 mln sfr to 2024 bond

Aug 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Kraftwerke Linth-Limmern AG

Issue Amount 70 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 11, 2024

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.633

Reoffer price 99.883

Yield 1.263 pct

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 79bp

over the Swiss Govt bond

Payment Date September 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ZKB & Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Notes The issue size will total 265 million Swiss francs

when fungible

ISIN CH0253038449

