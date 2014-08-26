FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 75 mln Turkish Lira to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
August 26, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 75 mln Turkish Lira to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date September 3, 2018

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 89.922

Reoffer price 89.922

Payment Date September 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI & Danske Bank

Ratings AAA (Moody’s

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling and 0.25 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 650 million Turkish Lira

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0935881853

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
