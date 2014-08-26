New Issue-Vasteras prices 200 mln SEK 2019 FRN

Aug 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Vasteras Stad

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 2, 2019

Coupon 3 month Stibor + 26bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date September 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing OMX Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

ISIN SE0006256772

