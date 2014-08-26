CORRECTED-New Issue-NRW adds $200 mln to 2017 FRN

(Correction to amend Issue amount from $900 million to $200 million)
Aug 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor Land Nordrhein-Westfalen (NRW)
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date October 16, 2017
Coupon 3 month Libor + 24bp
Issue price 100.511
Reoffer price 100.511
Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 8bp
Payment Date September 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank & TD SECS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total $1.1 billion when fungible
