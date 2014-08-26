FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-New Issue-NRW adds $200 mln to 2017 FRN
August 26, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue-NRW adds $200 mln to 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Correction to amend Issue amount from $900 million to $200 million)

Aug 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor Land Nordrhein-Westfalen (NRW)

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date October 16, 2017

Coupon 3 month Libor + 24bp

Issue price 100.511

Reoffer price 100.511

Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 8bp

Payment Date September 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank & TD SECS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total $1.1 billion when fungible

ISIN XS0981935298

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
