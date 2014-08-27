FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Landshypotek prices 200 mln SEK 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Landshypotek prices 200 mln SEK 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 29, 2024

Coupon 2.20 pct

Reoffer price 99.574

Payment Date August 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing OMX Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006246393


