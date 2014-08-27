New Issue- Landshypotek prices 200 mln SEK 2024 bond

Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 29, 2024
Coupon 2.20 pct
Reoffer price 99.574
Payment Date August 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing OMX Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
