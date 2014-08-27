FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date January 25, 2016

Coupon 7.25 pct

Issue price 100.275

Yield 6.9899 pct

Payment Date September 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.125 pct (1.0 pct selling & 0.125 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.065 billion Turkish lira

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

