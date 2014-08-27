New Issue- NAB adds 500 mln euros to 2021 bond

Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity

as trustee of the NAB Covered Bond Trust

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 28, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 103.819

Yield 0.79 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, NAB & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS1072516427

