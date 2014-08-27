FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: Revenue up ahead of IPO
August 27, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: Revenue up ahead of IPO

** Chinese e-commerce giant’s IPO-BABA.N quarterly revenue jumps 46.3 pct to $2.54 billion, helped by a rise in domestic sales

** Q1 net income attributable to ordinary shareholders nearly triples to $1.99 billion, or 84 cents per share

** Revenue from China commerce retail business up about 46 pct to $2.15 billion

** Number of monthly mobile users rises to 188 million in Q1 from 163 million in the prior quarter

** Chairman Jack Ma owned 8.8 pct of Alibaba’s ordinary shares and Softbank Corp had a 34.1 pct stake, as of June 30

** Company is expected to go public as early as next month, with an offering which could top $16 billion, to become the largest-ever IPO by a technology company

** Analysts say company may be valued at $200 billion or more when it goes public

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
