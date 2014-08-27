New Issue- UBS AG PRICES DUAL TRANCHE DEAL

Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Dual Tranche Deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower UBS AG (London Branch)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date September 5, 2016

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 25bp

Reoffer price par

ISIN XS1105680703

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date September 3, 2021

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.834

Yield 1.275pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying over the Mid-swaps, equivalent to 85.4bp

over the 3.25pct July 2021 DBR

ISIN XS1105680703

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ABN, Barcclays, HSBC, ING, KBC, RBI & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)