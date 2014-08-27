FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- FMS prices $1.5 bln 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2014 / 3:47 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- FMS prices $1.5 bln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date September 5, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.986

Yield 1.136 pct

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date SEptember 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN US30254WAE93

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

