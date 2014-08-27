New Issue- FMS prices $1.5 bln 2017 bond

Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date September 5, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.986
Yield 1.136 pct
Spread Minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date SEptember 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
