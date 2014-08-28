New Issue- BNG prices 1.0 bln EUR to 2024 bond

AUG 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower NV BANK Nederlandse Gemeenten
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Euro
Maturity Date September 04, 2024
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.4840
Spread Midswaps 12 basis points
Payment Date September 04, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, CITI, HSBC & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Netherlands
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
