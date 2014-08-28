New Issue- Mapletree Greater China prices S$75 mln 2021 bond

Aug 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Mapletree Greater China Commercial Treasury Company (HKSAR) Limited

Guarantor Unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by DBS Trustee Limited

(in its capacity as trustee of Mapletree Greater China Commercial

Trust)

Issue Amount S$75 million

Maturity Date Septemebr 8, 2021

Coupon 3.20 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 3.2 pct

Payment Date September 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank Ltd

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

