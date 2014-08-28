FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTION-ICBC says bad loans arising from Qingdao issue below $200 million
August 28, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTION-ICBC says bad loans arising from Qingdao issue below $200 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects figure in first paragraph to be in US dollars not Yuan)

BEIJING/ HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China suffered under $200 million in bad loans as a results of a suspected fraud in China’s Qingdao port, the lender’s president Yi Huiman said at a media conference in Beijing on Thursday.

Qingdao Port is at the centre of a fraud investigation into a private metals trading firm, Decheng Mining, which allegedly duplicated warehouse certificates stored at the port to pledge a metal cargo multiple times as collateral for bank loans.

The full financial impact of the Qingdao case is unclear, but publicly traded banks and trading firms have been forced to disclose potential losses.

HSBC, Standard Chartered, Citi, Standard Bank, Mercuria Energy Trading SA and Citic Resources Holdings Ltd have more than $880 million of exposure, according to company statements and reports.

ICBC, the country’s largest bank, earlier reported its lowest second-quarter profit growth in five years and an increase in bad loans, affected by a slowing economy.

Chinese lenders are poised to raise a record $120 billion in funds over the next two years to shore up their balance sheets in the face of rising bad debts and to comply with stricter global capital requirements known as the Basel III rules. (Reporting by Xie Heng in Beijing and Engen Tham in SHANGHAI, writing by Lawrence White in HONG KONG)

