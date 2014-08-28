New Issue- ANZ prices 500 mln Mexican Peso 2016 FRN

Aug 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
Issue Amount 500 million Mexican Peso
Maturity Date August 31, 2016
Coupon Undisclosed
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 28-day MXN-TIIE minus 0.75 pct
Payment Date September 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan Securities PLC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees 0.10 m&u
Denoms (M) 2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
