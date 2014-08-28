New Issue- Rentenbank adds $250 mln to 2019 FRN

Aug 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Explicit and direct guarantee Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date July 15, 2019
Coupon 3-month Libor + 4bp
Reoffer price 100.154
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 1bp
Payment Date September 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total $750 million
when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)