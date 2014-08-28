New Issue- EIB prices $ 3.0 bln 2021 bond

Aug 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

Issue Amount $ 3.0 billion

Maturity Date October 15, 2021

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.2490

Spread over Midswaps 9bp

Payment Date September 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, JPM & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

