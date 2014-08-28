FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB prices $ 3.0 bln 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB prices $ 3.0 bln 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

Issue Amount $ 3.0 billion

Maturity Date October 15, 2021

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.2490

Spread over Midswaps 9bp

Payment Date September 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, JPM & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

