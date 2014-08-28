New Issue- EIB prices $ 3.0 bln 2021 bond

Aug 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount $ 3.0 billion
Maturity Date October 15, 2021
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.2490
Spread over Midswaps 9bp
Payment Date September 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, JPM & TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)