S&P cuts Fonterra a notch to A, outlook stable
August 29, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

S&P cuts Fonterra a notch to A, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has lowered its long-term rating on Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd to A from A+, and affirmed the A-1 short-term rating.

The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

S&P also lowered the rating on Fonterra’s subordinated notes to A- from A, and the ratings on its Chinese renminbi notes to A from A+.

The downgrades follow Fonterra’s announcement of a proposed equity holding in Chinese company Beingmate, the agency said. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

