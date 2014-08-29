FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S&P cuts Fonterra rating after China tie-up plan
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 29, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-S&P cuts Fonterra rating after China tie-up plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment, details)

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency Standard and Poor’s on Friday cut its long-term rating on dairy co-operative Fonterra , citing risks involved with the company’s plans to take a stake in a Chinese baby food and formula maker.

S&P cut its rating on the world’s largest dairy exporter to A from A+, and affirmed the A-1 short-term rating. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

S&P also lowered the rating on Fonterra’s subordinated notes to A- from A, and the ratings on its Chinese renminbi notes to A from A+.

The downgrades follow Fonterra’s announcement earlier this week that it planned to take a stake up of to 20 percent in China’s Beingmate, as it expands into the country’s lucrative infant formula market.

The company said it would invest a total of about $514 million in the tie-up, which would be funded through debt.

“Fonterra’s proposed sizable shareholding in a commercial company operating in China indicates a financial risk appetite that is more aggressive than what we had factored into the previous ‘A+’ rating,” S&P analysts said in a statement.

“The scale of the proposed acquisition; a reliance on dividends from the equity holding, rather than having direct control over cash flows; higher leverage in the short-term from this transaction; and the capital expenditure, worsen Fonterra’s credit quality.”

S&P said that Fonterra’s rating may come under further pressure if it took on more debt-funded investments, particularly in higher-risk geographies.

Ratings agency Fitch reaffirmed its AA- rating on the company, while also maintaining its “Stable” outlook. (Reporting by Wayne Cole and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.