New Issue-BNG prices 100 mln stg 2018 FRN

Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower NV Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date April 03, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 18bp
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 12bp
Payment Date September 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Notes The issue size will total 300 million sterling
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Temperary ISIN XS1106950717
