New Issue-Unedic prices 1.5 bln Euro 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Unedic prices 1.5 bln Euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Unedic

Guarantor Unconditional & Irrevocable Guarantee of the Republic of France

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2022

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.1050

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OAT

Payment Date September 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas ,Deutsche Bank & Natixis

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law France

ISIN FR0012143451

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

