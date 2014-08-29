New Issue-Unedic prices 1.5 bln Euro 2022 bond

Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Unedic
Guarantor Unconditional & Irrevocable Guarantee of the Republic of France
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Euro
Maturity Date October 25, 2022
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.1050
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OAT
Payment Date September 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas ,Deutsche Bank & Natixis
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law France
