New Issue- KBN prices $300 mln 2021 FRN

Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken (KBN)
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date September 8, 2021
Coupon 3-month Libor + 13bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date September 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
