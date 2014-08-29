FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KBN prices $300 mln 2021 FRN
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- KBN prices $300 mln 2021 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken (KBN)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date September 8, 2021

Coupon 3-month Libor + 13bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date September 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

0 : 0
