New Issue-Nykredit prices 10.5 bln SEK 2015 bond

Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Issue Amount 10.5 billion Swedish Crown
Maturity Date October 1, 2015
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 102.6010
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swaps
Payment Date September 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske, Nordea & Nyk
Listing Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 0.01
