New Issue- EBRD adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EBRD adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Bank For Reconstruction & Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date September 30, 2016

Coupon 9.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.634

Payment Date Septemebr 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5-1

Notes The issue size will total 525 million Brazilian real

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN XS0975105395

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
