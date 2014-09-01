New Issue-Rieter Holding prices 100 mln SFR 2020 bond

Sep 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Rieter Holding AG

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 29, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.215

Reoffer price 99.815

Yield 1.532 pct

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 135.8bp

Over the Government

Payment Date September 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0253514779

