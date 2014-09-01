New Issue- EIB prices 500 mln euro 2045 bond

Sept 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2045

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 97.218

Reoffer yield 1.869 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 12.6bp

Over the 2.5 pct July 2044 DBR

Payment Date September 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank,

Goldman Sachs International & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 22.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)