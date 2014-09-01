New Issue- EIB prices 500 mln euro 2045 bond

Sept 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2045
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 97.218
Reoffer yield 1.869 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 12.6bp
Over the 2.5 pct July 2044 DBR
Payment Date September 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank,
Goldman Sachs International & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 22.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
