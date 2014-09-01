FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Deutsche Bahn prices 300 mln euro 2022 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 1, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Deutsche Bahn prices 300 mln euro 2022 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 9, 2022

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 28bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date September 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BayernLB & JPMorgan

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
