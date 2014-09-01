New Issue- SEB adds 500 mln SEK to 2018 FRN

Sept 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB)
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 2, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 44bp
Reoffer price 101.377
Payment Date September 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Svenska
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes The issue size will total 2.8 billion Swedish crown
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)