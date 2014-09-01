FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- SEB adds 500 mln SEK to 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 1, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- SEB adds 500 mln SEK to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 2, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 44bp

Reoffer price 101.377

Payment Date September 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Svenska

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 2.8 billion Swedish crown

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005455128

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
