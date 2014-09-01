New Issue- BAT prices multi tranche deal

Sept 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower B.A.T International Finance PLC

Guarantor British American Tobacco PLC, British American Tobacco

Holdings (The Netherlands) B.V and B.A.T Netherlands B.V

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 5, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 16bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN CH0253514746

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 8, 2021

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.199

Yield 0.6985 pct

Spread 24 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0253514753

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 8, 2026

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.916

Yield 1.3531 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0253514761

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas SA & UBS AG

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

