New Issue-DB (Frankfurt) prices 1.75 bln euro 2021 bond

Sep 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG (Frankfurt am Main Branch)

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date September 08, 2021

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.402

Reoffer price 99.402

Spread 62 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date September 08, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000DB7XJB9

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)